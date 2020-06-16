Colorado Mountain College announces plans for fall classes

Colorado Mountain College campus pictured in April 2019 in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Colorado Mountain College on Monday announced its plans for fall, which CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser said are flexible with evolving state and local public health orders.

The three ways courses will be offered are flex, in-person and online anytime:

The college described flex courses as those that will have a designated class schedule with virtual meetings conducted using video-conferencing technology. Some of these courses might have optional face-to-face components such as small group discussions.

The college’s in-person courses cannot be conducted remotely. While taking place face-to-face at a designated time and location, the courses will adhere to enhanced physical distancing and safety guidelines. These courses might have elements online but will require a student to be physically present for all or portions of the course.

The online anytime courses will not require in-person attendance and will not have a designated schedule or video-conferencing time.

Registration is underway for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 24. For more information on fall classes and registration, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/classes.

In Breckenridge, CMC’s college-owned apartments will continue to operate as self-contained units available to eligible students. For more information on housing, visit ResLife.ColoradoMtn.edu.