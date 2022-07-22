Colorado Mountain College asks local businesses to take survey

The Colorado Mountain College has asked any business owners or nonprofit leaders located in its 12,000-square-mile district to complete its business needs survey.

The survey is intended to connect students with internship possibilities from local businesses.

According to the press release, the survey should only take 10 minutes to complete. It includes questions about employees, training and educational opportunities.

Data from the survey will serve the college and will also be used at two events this coming autumn — The State of the Labor Market 2022 Summit on Nov. 7 in Glenwood Springs and again on Nov. 9 at the Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus.

The survey can be found on the Colorado Mountain College website, and more information is available through contacting Dr. Norma Guzman Duran at nguzmanduran@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8341 or by emailing schoolofbusiness@coloradomtn.edu .