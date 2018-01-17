Colorado Mountain College board unanimously backs DACA students, asks feds for immigration reform

EDWARDS — Colorado Mountain College’s board of trustees reaffirmed their support for the college’s DACA students.

The board voted to endorse immigration reform and to support CMC students who are in the United States through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA has become a piece of the Capital Hill budget battles between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military,” Trump tweeted this week.

DACA became national policy on June 15, 2012, when the Secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama Administration announced that people who came to the United States as children, and met several guidelines, could request deferred immigration action for two years. That request has to be renewed.

The U.S. Customs and Immigration Service says those in the county under DACA are eligible to work in the United States, but that does not meant they’re here legally.

Patty Theobald, president of the CMC Board of Trustees, said federal immigration reform should include legal status and citizenship opportunities for young people like many CMC students who, under DACA, have found it more affordable to receive a college education and to then give back to their Western Slope communities.

“The CMC Board of Trustees stands with the nation’s leaders to express its strongest support for meaningful and permanent immigration reform, including legal status and citizenship opportunities for our Dreamer children who know no other home outside the United States of America and authorizes college management to join in local, regional, state and national efforts urging for such a solution,” the CMC board said in its resolution.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.