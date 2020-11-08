Colorado Mountain College CEO to participate in national higher education summit

Colorado Mountain College CEO and President Carrie Besnette Hauser will be featured in the National Virtual Summit on Dual-Mission Institutions in Higher Education from Nov. 16-17, according to a news release.

The summit serves as an opportunity for universities and colleges to understand the dual-mission model, which is the intentional merging of community and technical colleges and four-year institutions under one roof, according to the release.

Hauser will be joined by Davis Jenkins, a senior research scholar at Columbia University; and Jaime Merisotis, the president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation, which is dedicated to making learning beyond high school accessible to all.

In addition to CMC, the event will be hosted by Dixie State University, Weber State University and the Utah System of Higher Education.

To register for the event, visit Dixie.edu/dualmission.