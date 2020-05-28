Colorado Mountain College creates program to help small businesses

Colorado Mountain College campus pictured in April 2019 in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Colorado Mountain College has created a Back to Business program consisting of counseling for individual businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The program also includes a variety of webinars addressing common challenges that businesses are facing during the pandemic.

The college’s webinars, including several offered in Spanish, cover marketing, finance, accounting, communications, COVID-19 safety protocols for reopening, food safety and human resources.

The webinars are free for individuals and business owners in the Colorado Mountain College district and can be accessed at ColoradoMTN.edu/backtobusiness.

Colorado Mountain College also is offering free individual and confidential business counseling from faculty and experienced volunteer business professionals.