Colorado Mountain College creates program to help small businesses
Colorado Mountain College has created a Back to Business program consisting of counseling for individual businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The program also includes a variety of webinars addressing common challenges that businesses are facing during the pandemic.
The college’s webinars, including several offered in Spanish, cover marketing, finance, accounting, communications, COVID-19 safety protocols for reopening, food safety and human resources.
The webinars are free for individuals and business owners in the Colorado Mountain College district and can be accessed at ColoradoMTN.edu/backtobusiness.
Colorado Mountain College also is offering free individual and confidential business counseling from faculty and experienced volunteer business professionals.
