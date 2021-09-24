Colorado Mountain College cross-country running team kicks off fall season
The Colorado Mountain College cross-country running team began its fall season with a meet Saturday, Sept. 18, in Colorado Springs.
The top male finisher for the Eagles was Vail native Jason Macaluso, who placed 21st overall in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 27 minutes and 37 seconds. Hope Maldonado of Colorado Springs was the top runner for the women’s team, running to 45th place with a time of 28:21 in the 6-kilometer race.
In the programs’ third year of competition, the Eagles feature runners from across the state as well as six out-of-state runners. The college’s cross-country team competes as a National Junior College Athletic Association-sanctioned team. Even though the team is based at the college’s Leadville campus, students from any of CMC’s 11 locations — including those in Summit County— can compete from their home campus.
Along with Macaluso, CMC’s other top men’s finishers in the 8K included Reese Fledderjohn of Grand Junction (41st, 29:38.3) and Autry Lomahongva of Kayenta, Arizona (50th, 30:36.4). And in the women’s 6K, following Maldonado was Abby Hagen of Lockport, Illinois (46th, 28:47.7) and Madisen Johnson of Windsor (49th, 30:15.5).
