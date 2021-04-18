Colorado Mountain College culinary dinner goes virtual April 21
Features live, online cooking class
This year’s annual Colorado Mountain College Culinary Institute fundraising dinner will be virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
Chef Kevin Clarke, CMC professor and director of culinary education, will host an online, in-home cooking class. Participants will prepare a multicourse meal with Clarke, learning how to create a gourmet appetizer, main dish and dessert.
The fundraiser supports the institute’s culinary apprentice program at CMC Breckenridge.
This year’s menu features scallops and aguachiles puree for the appetizer; a 6-ounce River Bear beef tenderloin filet and truffle butter for the main course; and Felchlin Maracaibo chocolate tart for dessert.
Two options are available to join the virtual dinner. For $29 per person, participants receive a list of required ingredients — to purchase separately — recipes for the evening’s dinner and live access to the virtual cooking course.
For $100 per person, patrons will also receive a prepackaged box of specialty ingredients, including scallops, beef tenderloin and a premade chocolate dessert created by CMC culinary students.
Tickets for the $100 package need to be purchased by midnight on Saturday, April 17. Ingredients can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event from CMC Breckenridge at 107 Denison Placer Road.
For more details about the event, and to purchase tickets, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/foundation/culinary-dinner/.
