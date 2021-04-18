Colorado Mountain College culinary dinner goes virtual April 21

Colorado Mountain College professor and director of culinary education Chef Kevin Clarke, and culinary students Anne Blackwell and Andy Luu, have pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to host this year's culinary dinner virtually on April 21 with an online cooking class.

Photo by Stephanie Stocking / Colorado Mountain College

This year’s annual Colorado Mountain College Culinary Institute fundraising dinner will be virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

Chef Kevin Clarke, CMC professor and director of culinary education, will host an online, in-home cooking class. Participants will prepare a multicourse meal with Clarke, learning how to create a gourmet appetizer, main dish and dessert.

The fundraiser supports the institute’s culinary apprentice program at CMC Breckenridge.

This year’s menu features scallops and aguachiles puree for the appetizer; a 6-ounce River Bear beef tenderloin filet and truffle butter for the main course; and Felchlin Maracaibo chocolate tart for dessert.

Two options are available to join the virtual dinner. For $29 per person, participants receive a list of required ingredients — to purchase separately — recipes for the evening’s dinner and live access to the virtual cooking course.

For $100 per person, patrons will also receive a prepackaged box of specialty ingredients, including scallops, beef tenderloin and a premade chocolate dessert created by CMC culinary students.

Tickets for the $100 package need to be purchased by midnight on Saturday, April 17. Ingredients can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event from CMC Breckenridge at 107 Denison Placer Road.

For more details about the event, and to purchase tickets, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/foundation/culinary-dinner/ .