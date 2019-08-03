Colorado Mountain College named Top Adventure College

The ski area operations program at Colorado Mountain College Leadville works to give students the background and experience they need to work at Colorado's ski resorts.

Courtesy Colorado Mountain College

DILLON — Elevation Outdoors magazine readers named Colorado Mountain College the Top Adventure College in the western U.S., the magazine announced Friday.

The annual contest began in 2015 and gives readers an opportunity to vote for their favorite colleges and universities that offer adventure and education in the Rocky Mountain West.

“CMC earned the distinction because of its numerous educational opportunities in outdoor recreation and natural resource management, and its proximity to many year-round, world-class, adventure-based locations,” according to the release.

The school has campuses in Breckenridge and Dillon in addition to nine others across the sate.