Colorado Mountain College partners with National Ski Areas Association to provide free lift education courses

Colorado Mountain College and the National Ski Areas Association have teamed up in order to provide free, online educational courses for local ski town lift mechanics who desire to grow upon their ski lift knowledge, according to a release.

There will be a total of 10 courses offered that have been specifically designed to allow students to take the course at their own pace and select the most prudent topics to them.

The topics that are covered include basic lift rigging, shaft alignment, AC/DC motor basics, electronic test equipment, hydraulic diagrams, electrical diagrams, gears and blueprints.

After completing the module, students will receive a certificate that validates what was learned with documentation for the mechanic and employer.

The online lift maintenance courses are only available to National Ski Areas Association members and their employees.

Colorado Mountain College also offers students certificates or degrees in ski area operations and ski/snowboard business. More information on CMC’s programs can be found at ColoradoMtn.edu.