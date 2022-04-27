Colorado Mountain College plans local commencements

Colorado Mountain College’s in-person commencement ceremonies will be open to the public this year.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will give the keynote address at the main ceremony for Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge and Dillon campuses at 5 p.m. on May 6 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, will give the keynote address at the nurse pinning ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 6 at the Breckenridge campus.

For more information and for details on each commencement ceremony, visit ColoradoMTN.edu/graduation .