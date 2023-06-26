Colorado Mountain College plans to unveil new medical simulation lab later this year
Colorado Mountain College is set to complete an $8.5 million expansion of its Breckenridge campus in August with the addition of a new nursing simulation and outdoor skills lab.
According to a news release, the 7,761-square-foot expansion replicates medical care processes, from rescuing patients to arriving at a medical facility to providing treatment at a hospital. Simulations for emergency medical technicians and wilderness EMT students will include transporting injured patients on a two-story rappelling wall inside the lab and transferring them to a medical facility.
Nursing students will then receive patients and assess mannequins with different medical issues while nursing faculty members instruct students through one-way glass rooms.
With the additional space, the campus will be able to add six more nursing students per class to the current 12 students the campus has been able to accept. The college’s foundation is still seeking to raise a remaining $700,000 as construction nears completion and before classes are set to begin the fall.
