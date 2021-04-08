Colorado Mountain College presents ‘The Nina Variations’ virtually

Christina Cappelli, left, and Brendan T. Cochran rehash their relationship in "The Nina Variations." The two actors share the roles with three other acting couples in the play streaming in nine performances from April 9-25.

Photo by Scot Gerdes

Colorado Mountain College begins streaming the final show of the Sopris Theatre Co.’s season Friday, April 9.

Written by Steven Dietz, “The Nina Variations” is an homage to Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” that traps star-crossed lovers — Nina and Treplev — in a room and doesn’t let them out.

Rather than using only two performers, it has eight cast members with only two actors taking the stage at a time to physically distance. Two of the pairs are couples in real life, while the third is composed of the same COVID-19 friend pod. The fourth pair will perform their scenes via Zoom.

Performances stream at 7 p.m. on April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on April 11, 18 and 25. Post-show conversations will be held on Zoom immediately following the streamed performances on April 9, 17 and 25. Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for students, staff and seniors. They can be purchased at ColoradoMtn.edu/theatre .