Colorado Mountain College spring 2018 registration has begun

Spring registration is underway at Colorado Mountain College. CMC is an accredited four-year college with 11 campuses and offers Bachelor's and Associate degrees in many different fields. CMC has campuses in Summit County at Breckenridge and Dillon, as well as in Aspen, Buena Vista, Carbondale, Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Rifle and Steamboat Springs.

Class schedules are available at ColoradoMtn.edu/classes. Registration can be performed online at ColoradoMtn.edu/register or at any CMC campus. For more information call CMC at 800-621-8559 or visit a CMC campus.