Colorado Mountain College spring class registration has begun; classes begin Jan. 15

Registration for the spring semester is now underway at all Colorado Mountain College locations and online. Classes begin the week of Monday, Jan. 15, and throughout the semester.

Colorado Mountain College has campuses and learning centers in Aspen, Breckenridge, Chaffee County at Buena Vista, Carbondale, Dillon, Vail Valley at Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Rifle, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs. The college also offers classes in Basalt, Parachute and Salida, as well as online.

Spring class schedules are available at local campuses and at coloradomtn.edu/classes. For registration, go to coloradomtn.edu/register or visit any CMC campus. Call 800-621-8559 or contact the Edwards campus at 970-569-2900 for more information.