Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley to host 2022 high school mountain bike championships
Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs is the newest venue to be added to the Colorado high school mountain bike racing calendar. It will serve as the hosts of the 2022 state championship meet from Oct. 20-23.
Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley was selected for this year’s state championship meet in large part because of the campus’ trails that rise above the Roaring Fork Valley. Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley recently completed over 3 miles of professionally built new trails that connect to an existing trail network. Along the way, the staff at Colorado Mountain College has worked closely with the Colorado High School Cycling League to create a 5.5- mile course, purposely built for high school-age student-athletes.
The state championship meet will bring in an estimated total of 2,000 visitors to the Glenwood Springs area, including 800 racers, coaches, families, spectators and the Summit Tigers mountain bike team.
For more information about the Colorado High School Cycling League’s mountain bike state championships, visit ColoradoMTb.com.
