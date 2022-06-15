Colorado Mountain College student beats out professionals at geospatial mapping contest
Mark Bellncula, of Breckenridge, studying geographic information systems at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville, recently received top honors at the Elevations Geospatial Summit Conference. Bellncula won the overall people’s choice award in a mapping contest among both industry professionals and students by earning the most votes.
Bellncula’s map was one of seven submissions from Colorado Mountain College students. Titled “The Race to the Clouds,” the map detailed the upcoming Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 26.
The conference was at the Steamboat Springs campus of Colorado Mountain College from May 11-13. According to a news release, it drew about 85 geologists, geographers, climate scientists, planners and more to discuss mapping, data collection, wildlife habitat study and other topics.
