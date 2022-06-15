Colorado Mountain College student beats out professionals at geospatial mapping contest

Mark Bellncula won the people's choice award for his “Race to the Clouds” map at the recent Elevation Geospatial Conference held in May at the Steamboat campus of Colorado Mountain College. From Breckenridge, Bellncula is earning a geographic information systems at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.

Mark Bellncula, of Breckenridge, studying geographic information systems at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville, recently received top honors at the Elevations Geospatial Summit Conference. Bellncula won the overall people’s choice award in a mapping contest among both industry professionals and students by earning the most votes.

Bellncula’s map was one of seven submissions from Colorado Mountain College students. Titled “The Race to the Clouds,” the map detailed the upcoming Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 26.

The conference was at the Steamboat Springs campus of Colorado Mountain College from May 11-13. According to a news release, it drew about 85 geologists, geographers, climate scientists, planners and more to discuss mapping, data collection, wildlife habitat study and other topics.