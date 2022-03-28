Colorado Mountain College to host author talk in Breckenridge

“The Animal Dialogues” by Craig Childs is Colorado Mountain College’s Common Reader book for 2022.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Craig Childs, the author of “The Animal Dialogues,” will be speaking at Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus Wednesday, March 30.

Participants will have the opportunity to talk to Childs about the book, which was selected for the college’s 2022 Common Reader program. Childs is visiting four other Colorado Mountain College campuses throughout the week and will give eight talks by the end of the month about the book.

“The Animal Dialogues“ chronicles face-to-face meetings with wildlife, including sharks, bears, pumas and winged species, according to the college.

The talk will take place from 7-9 p.m. at 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, and will include a book signing. People who cannot make it in person can view a livestream of the event by visiting ColoradoMTN.edu.