Colorado Mountain College to host student commencement ceremonies May 5, 6 and 8

Colorado Mountain College graduates exit the Riverwalk Center following the 2022 Breckenridge and Dillon campus commencement ceremony.

Matt Lit/Courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain College will recognize graduating students from all 11 of its campuses with 12 commencement ceremonies around the region slated for May 5, 6 and 8.

The main commencement ceremony for the Breckenridge and Dillon campuses will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Beaver Run Resort — located at 620 Village Road in Breckenridge. Summit County Court Judge Ed Casias will give the keynote address.

Sara Dembeck, associate chief nursing officer at Vail Health, will provide the keynote address at a nurse pinning and graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 5 at the Breckenridge campus, located at 107 Denison Placer Road.

Students will be presented with bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as certificates of occupational proficiency, high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas.

Other guest speakers for commencement ceremonies will include:

Samantha Blea, a Rifle native and United States Navy lieutenant commander

Helen Drexler, chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Colorado

Carlos Fernandez, state director of The Nature Conservancy

Kelly Gallegos, chief nursing officer for UCHealth

Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and chief executive officer of Colorado Mountain College

Katie Kramer, president and chief executive officer of the Boettcher Foundation

Jackie Miller, executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado

Gregory Moore, former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post

Phil Weiser, Colorado attorney general

More information about the ceremonies can be found at ColoradoMtn.edu/graduation .