Colorado Mountain College to host sustainability conference April 21 in lead-up to Earth Day
Colorado Mountain College’s sustainability studies program will host its seventh Sustainability and Ecosystem Science Conference from 9 a.m. to noon on April 21 — the day before Earth Day.
The event, titled “Climate Justice and Nature in Colorado,” will be accessible by Zoom throughout the college’s nine-county district and will be followed by in-person events at campuses in Breckenridge, Vail Valley at Edwards, Steamboat Springs and Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs.
The conference is free and anyone from the public can register by going to ColoradoMtn.edu/sustainabilityconference.
Beatriz Soto, director of Conservation Colorado’s Protogete program, will be the conference’s keynote speaker with a presentation on Latino-centered research on the issues of race, economic class and environmental harms and benefits in Colorado. A Roaring Fork Valley architect and Garfield County commissioner candidate, Soto was a founding board member of Voces Unidas de las Montañas, a Latino and Latina advocacy group based in Colorado’s High Country.
