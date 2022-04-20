Colorado Mountain College to host virtual Sustainability Conference

Matt Hamilton, director of corporate sustainability at VF Corporation, will give the keynote address at CMC’s online “Sustainability Conference 2022: Be the Change” on Earth Day, April 22.

Matt Hamilton/Courtesy Photo

Colorado Mountain College’s sustainability studies program will host its sixth sustainability conference from 9 a.m. to noon on Earth Day, April 22.

“Be the Change,” will be accessible via Zoom throughout the College’s nine-county district and beyond. The conference is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to register and attend.

Following the conference, three Colorado Mountain College campuses — Breckenridge, Vail Valley at Edwards, Steamboat Springs and Spring Valley — will host Earth Day celebrations that will be free and open to the public.

Matt Hamilton will provide the keynote address, discussing his perspectives on leading sustainability efforts within the business sector. Hamilton spent nearly 14 years with the Aspen Skiing Co., first as sustainability coordinator, then sustainability manager and finally as director of sustainability.

Hamilton is now the director of corporate sustainability at VF Corporation, one of the largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies in the world focusing on socially and environmentally based operations and products.

The 123-year-old corporation has 12 brands including The North Face, Vans, Smartwool and Timberland. Hamilton said that VF Corporation produces 400 million units of apparel, footwear and accessories every year. He added that as practitioners, his company is “able to influence and help reduce environmental and social impacts by producing sustainable products.”

The conference will also feature Colorado Mountain College President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, who will describe the college’s educational and operational visions regarding sustainability.

Additionally, graduating sustainability studies students will give brief research presentations in five breakout rooms. Virtual attendees may select which breakout room to visit: biodiversity as goal and solution; social justice and education; infrastructure for transformation; food and the future; or rivers, fire and climate action.

Spots for the virtual conference are filling fast, officials say.

For more information about all the on-campus activities and to register for the virtual conference, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/ .