Colorado Mountain College to livestream ‘Silent Sky’

Joshua Adamson as Peter Shaw, left, and Bostyn Elswick as Henrietta Leavitt rehearse for “Silent Sky.” The play can be watched virtually through Colorado Mountain College’s nine-county district.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Co., based in Glenwood Springs, will present livestreamed performances of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson this month. The show is available virtually throughout the college’s nine-county district.

The play tells the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt during a time when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Directed by Wendy Tennis, “Silent Sky” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 13, 18, 20 and 27. The show runs 90 minutes plus a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $20. To buy tickets, go to ColoradoMtn.edu/theatre. Patrons will receive the link 24 hours before the performance.