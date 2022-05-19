Colorado Mountain College trustees increase GED rates; approve President Hauser’s contract extension

According to a news release, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees increased rates for English as a second language and General Educational Development programs. The board met Tuesday, May 17, in Rifle.

The ESL/GED rates will be raised by $5 for the 2022-23 school year, bringing the total to $105 for a 12-week session. The release states that this is line with the college’s previously approved tuition increases and that several assistance grants exist.

A presentation on the 2022-23 fiscal year was also given, and revenues in the previous budget year increased 3.4% due to property tax revenue and state appropriations. The release states that the budget for 2022-23 has expenses increasing less than inflation.

The budget includes a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for all full- and part-time faculty and staff. The board will officially approve the budget in June.

Lastly, the board conducted its annual review with President Carrie Besnette Hauser and approved an extension to her contract through 2026, as well as a performance bonus for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.