Colorado Mountain College’s ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’ is final production of the season

Travis Wilson, left, as Sagot and Joshua Adamson as Albert Einstein rehearse in “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.” The play will be available to stream starting Sunday, April 10.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Co., based in Glenwood Springs, will present “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at the New Space Theatre throughout April. Steve Martin’s absurdist comedy set in Paris is the company’s last production of the season.

The play focuses on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in 1904, just before the renowned scientist and celebrated painter make it big in their respective fields. The play opens in person Friday, April 8, but the production will also be livestreamed April 10, 16 and 22.

Livestream tickets are $20. All tickets are available for purchase at ColoradoMtn.edu/theatre or 970-947-8177.