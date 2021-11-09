Colorado mountain communities vote “yes” on new short-term rental fees but reject heavier regulation

Colorado voters in several resort communities approved increased fees and taxes meant to squeeze more revenue for affordable housing from short-term rentals. But voters in end-of-the-road Crested Butte and Telluride stopped short of heavier restrictions intended to slow and limit short-term rentals in the tourist-dependent communities.

Jim Day, who is retired and lives part time in a home he and his wife bought in Crested Butte 30 years ago, has attended several town council meetings this year, speaking out against the “community housing tax” that would levy a $2,500 annual fee on homes that are not occupied half the year by owners or locals.

Last week he and another second-home owner spent several hours in front of the local post office, handing out flyers that read “If the town administrators and attorneys will not listen to us, you are next.”

“I’m sure we swayed many locals,” Day said. “Town admins continue to increase spending and ask for more money from homeowners, but are unable to cut their budgets at the same time. If only our personal household budgets could operate in such a wanton manner.”

In Summit County, voters approved a 20-year extension of the sales tax that funds the local housing authority. Avon voters approved a 2% excise tax on short-term rentals to raise at least $1.5 million for affordable housing. Voters in Ouray also approved a new 15% excise tax on short-term rentals for both workforce housing and wastewater treatment facilities. Leadville voters also approved an increase in lodging taxes on short-term rentals.

