Colorado Open Lands, Continental Divide Land Trust merge operations

Board and staff members of Colorado Open Lands and Continental Divide Land Trust at the signing of official documents merging operations for the two land protection nonprofits.

Courtesy Colorado Open Lands

Two land protection nonprofits, Colorado Open Lands and Continental Divide Land Trust, have announced the merger of their operations as of Oct. 23.

The two groups have similar missions of permanently protecting Colorado’s wild and working lands along with long, successful histories of land protection. While the Continental Divide Land Trust served Summit and Park Counties, Colorado Open Lands serves landscapes statewide, with more than half a million acres protected in its 38-year history. Operating at the local scale, the Land Trust has been in business for 25 years and has conserved 16 properties, including many that offer public recreation opportunities to Summit County residents and visitors.

To demonstrate Colorado Open Lands’ ongoing commitment to Summit County, the two organizations’ boards of directors agreed to add $250,000 to the existing Last Trust funds at The Summit Foundation. These funds will function as an endowment for the stewardship of the Land Trust’s conserved lands in perpetuity.

Colorado Open Lands will continue to have dedicated staff in the Land Trust Breckenridge office. There were no layoffs or resignations associated with this merger.