Colorado parasnowboarder is nominated for an ESPY award

Mike Minor, left and Zach Miller pose for a photo while competing in Spain for the 2023 Para Snowboard World Championships.

Zach Miller/Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, June 21, sports media outlet ESPN announced its nominations for the 2023 ESPYS. The annual sports awards show recognizes individuals, team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances throughout a year of sports.

Among this year’s nominees, two Colorado winter sport athletes have been nominated for three different awards. Silverthorne para snowboard athlete Zach Miller has been nominated for the best athlete with a disability award.

Miller has won five World Championship medals including two golds, one silver and two bronzes. He most recently won a second gold medal at the 2023 Para Snowboard World Championships, where he won gold with his Adaptive Action Sports teammate Mike Minor in the dual banked slalom team competition.

On top of several World Championship medals, Miller also represented Team USA at his first Paralympic Games in 2022. Miller placed 11th in snowboardcross and 15th in the banked slalom.

In addition to Miller, Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin has been nominated for two ESPYS, including best athlete in women’s sports and best record-breaking performance.

Votes can be cast now at ESPN.com with the award show airing on ABC at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, July 12.