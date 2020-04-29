Colorado Parks and Wildlife accepting applications for Sportsperson’s Roundtable
Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week announced it is accepting applications for its statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable, which advises the state agency about the management of fish, wildlife and habitat.
Along with the roundtable, Parks and Wildlife also gathers ideas and discusses management with regional sportsperson caucuses, which are open to any hunter or angler. The meetings provide an opportunity for anyone to meet with Parks and Wildlife staff and caucus delegates to discuss issues pertaining to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. Caucus delegates share regional issues with the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable when they meet in person two times a year.
The roundtable includes appointed and delegated members. Applications are due May 12 and can be found at CPW.State.co.us/aboutus/pages/roundtable.aspx. Call Jody Kennedy at 970-281-7330 with questions.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User