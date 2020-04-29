Colorado Parks and Wildlife accepting applications for Sportsperson’s Roundtable

Jay Vestich of Edwards glasses the Williams Fork Range in northern Summit County for elk during this past hunting season.

Courtesy John Duke

Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week announced it is accepting applications for its statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable, which advises the state agency about the management of fish, wildlife and habitat.

Along with the roundtable, Parks and Wildlife also gathers ideas and discusses management with regional sportsperson caucuses, which are open to any hunter or angler. ​​​The meetings provide an opportunity for anyone to meet with Parks and Wildlife staff and caucus delegates to discuss issues pertaining to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. Caucus delegates share regional issues with the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable when they meet in person two times a year.

The roundtable includes appointed and delegated members. Applications are due May 12 and can be found at CPW.State.co.us/aboutus/pages/roundtable.aspx. Call Jody Kennedy at 970-281-7330 with questions.​​​​​​​​​