Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks public for help solving poaching case near Craig

CRAIG — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person or persons who killed a mule deer buck last week near Craig.

Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass on Friday, Oct. 7, off Moffat County Road 31, about 5 miles northwest of Craig. The buck was shot with a rifle and left behind to rot, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“If you saw something, say something,” Schwolert, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager said, in a news release. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to call Officer Schwolert at 970-706-9874 if they observed anything suspicious in the area of Moffat County Road 31 on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6, through the early morning hours on Friday, Oct. 7.

To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us .

Anyone caught illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

This story is from CraigDailyPress.com .