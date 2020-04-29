Colorado Parks and Wildlife extends campground closures through May 4

State parks and national forest land remain open, as pictured March 27 in Frisco, but all campgrounds and associated facilities — such as toilets, cabins and group sites — are closed to the public until further notice.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that the state agency is extending its closure of all campgrounds and camping facilities at Colorado state parks through May 4. The closure includes yurts and cabins.

The agency said in the social media announcement that the action is being taken based on the “safer at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis as well as the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In the announcement, Parks and Wildlife said any campground reservations with departure dates through May 4 have been canceled for a full refund and that no action is needed by customers. As for reservations extending past May 4, those reservations have been changed to start May 5 and continue for the remainder of the dates requested.

Parks and Wildlife added that the closures could be extended. Find more information at CPW.State.co.us/aboutus/pages/covid-19-response.aspx.