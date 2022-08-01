Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives free admission to military and veterans throughout August

A campsite at Willow Lakes in the Gore Range in Summit County.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Active duty, veterans and National Guard members will receive free admission to all state parks in Colorado throughout the month of August.

Any of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s offices can issue a free pass to anyone who has proof of military service. Passes became available on Aug. 1 and will last through Aug. 31. Other park fees like camping reservations will still apply. Vehicles that display a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plant will receive year-round free entry to all state parks, as well.

Those interested in receiving a free military pass can see applicable forms of identification at CPW.state.co.us .