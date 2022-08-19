Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduces online tool to track wildlife conservation progress
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its Species Conservation Dashboard, a new interactive tool that allows citizens to see progress being made to protect wildlife species in the state.
Each species has its own page on the dashboard, which outlines current threats and strategies that can be used to lessen threats. Before the dashboard, information was stored in PDFs. In total, more than 350 species have their own data filed in the database. Users can filter data by individual species, groups of species, actions taken or threat.
Those interested can view the dashboard by searching Colorado Species Conservation Dashboard and Colorado Parks and Wildlife on the internet.
