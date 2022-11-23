Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating several poaching cases in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY — Colorado wildlife officials are investigating several recent cases of poaching in San Miguel County.

The incidents, which happened between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16, involve three cases of poaching mule deer buck in the Dry Creek Basin area, two bull elks in the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area south of Norwood, and a bull elk and two cow elks in the Callan Draw area southwest of Norwood, according to the CPW.

“All of these animals were found shot and left to waste,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla stated in a news release . “This is an egregious violation of Colorado’s laws surrounding hunting and fishing, which require hunters to prepare game meat for human consumption.”

Evidence has been collected and an investigation is ongoing, the release stated. Anyone with information on the incidents, or on suspects, is asked to call Mark Caddy, district wildlife manager, at 970-209-2368; or call Tony Bonacquista, DWM, 970-209-2374. Tips can also be left with Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, and by email at game.thief@state.co.us .

Our wildlife officers are investigating a rash of suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County involving three mule deer bucks and five elk. If you saw something on the dates of these incidents, we want to hear from you.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/qJAvOoNTXU pic.twitter.com/MS6qCXG1Uh — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) November 22, 2022

This story is from DenverPost.com.