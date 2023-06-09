Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitats

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced that the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period is now open until Oct. 10, 2023.

The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program is a statewide program that offers funding opportunities to landowners who wish to protect wildlife habitat on their property or provide wildlife-related recreation access to the public.

The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program is an incentive-based program that funds conservation easements, public access easements and fee title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation and public access goals.

Approximately $11 million will be made available to the public during the 2023 cycle.

To apply, landowners or a third party representative must complete applications showing that their proposal addresses one or more of Park and Wildlife’s 2023 funding priorities:

Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing

Big game winter range and migration corridors

Riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands

Protecting habitat for species of concern

Application materials are available at CPW.state.co.us .

Applicants should contact the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program manager before submitting an application to discuss the budget form.