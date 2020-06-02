Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering bounty for northern pike in Green Mountain Reservoir

Green Mountain Reservoir pictured May 12.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado River District are providing cash incentives for anglers who target northern pike in Green Mountain and Wolford Mountain reservoirs.

The $20 reward is paid to anglers for each pike they catch. Once caught in Green Mountain Reservoir, anglers must bring the northern pike to the Heeney Marina.

The incentive program has been in place for several years and biologists hope it will reduce the numbers of illegally introduced northern pike in the reservoir. Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist Jon Ewert said in a news release that pike are “voracious” predator fish that can decimate the trout fishery. If they escape through the outlet system, he said, pike can significantly impact the Blue and Colorado rivers downstream.

If the predatory fish eventually reach federally listed critical habitat in the Colorado River, they would prey upon the state’s endangered native fishes — including the Colorado pikeminnow, the humpback chub, the razorback sucker and the bonytail — according to the release.

For northern pike caught at Wolford Mountain, anglers should visit the Wolford Campground and Marina.

A valid fishing license and photo ID are required to claim the incentive payment. Parks and Wildlife will keep fish heads for analysis, returning the body of the fish to the anglers. Anglers not wishing to keep northern pike can donate their catch to the marinas for later distribution.

For more information, contact the Heeney Marina at 970-724-9441.