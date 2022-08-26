Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens up application process for Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently opened up its application process for its Outdoor Equity Grant Program on Monday Aug. 22. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently opened up the application process for its Outdoor Equity Grant Program..

The application process officially opened Monday, Aug. 22, and it will remain open until Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program aims to help youth from racially and ethnically diverse groups, low-income populations, LGBTQ populations and those with disabilities. These participants get meaningful educational opportunities in Colorado’s outdoors thanks to the program.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife board will distribute $1.3 million in funding through the grant process. The board notes that nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for profits, and federally-recognized tribes who have not previously received Outdoor Equity Grant Program funding may apply for up to $150,000 in funding for this grant cycle.

To find out more information, visit CPW.info.