Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Green Mountain Reservoir is free of invasive mussels

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday, Jan. 25, that it is confident Green Mountain Reservoir is free of invasive mussels.

The decision enables the agency to remove the reservoir from the positive waters list for quagga mussels, an aquatic nuisance species.

The agency’s finding comes after Parks and Wildlife found no sign of mussels in the reservoir throughout three years of testing near the tiny town of Heeney at the county’s northern border.

The reservoir was the only body of water in Colorado suspected of having a population of quagga mussels after testing positive for the presence of quagga mussel larvae in August 2017.