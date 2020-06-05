Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday

Hayden Smith of Denver casts into a rapid while fishing the Blue River in Silverthorne on May 17.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Saturday and Sunday is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual free fishing weekend.

​​​​​​​​​The free event is open to anglers of all ages. A license or habitat stamp are not required on Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations apply, according to Parks and Wildlife. Anglers are encouraged to consult the ​Colorado Fishing Brochure​​​​​ for specific regulations and restrictions.

Fishing licenses can be purchased online, at an​​y Parks and Wildlife office, by calling 1-800-244-5613 or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. In 2019, more than 1 million fishing licenses were sold across the state. License sales allow Parks and Wildlife to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.​