Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday
Saturday and Sunday is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual free fishing weekend.
The free event is open to anglers of all ages. A license or habitat stamp are not required on Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations apply, according to Parks and Wildlife. Anglers are encouraged to consult the Colorado Fishing Brochure for specific regulations and restrictions.
Fishing licenses can be purchased online, at any Parks and Wildlife office, by calling 1-800-244-5613 or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. In 2019, more than 1 million fishing licenses were sold across the state. License sales allow Parks and Wildlife to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.
