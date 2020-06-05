Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday

News News |

Antonio Olivero
  

Hayden Smith of Denver casts into a rapid while fishing the Blue River in Silverthorne on May 17.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Saturday and Sunday is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual free fishing weekend.

​​​​​​​​​The free event is open to anglers of all ages. A license or habitat stamp are not required on Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations apply, according to Parks and Wildlife. Anglers are encouraged to consult the ​Colorado Fishing Brochure​​​​​ for specific regulations and restrictions.

Fishing licenses can be purchased online, at an​​y Parks and Wildlife office, by calling 1-800-244-5613 or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. In 2019, more than 1 million fishing licenses were sold across the state. License sales allow Parks and Wildlife to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in Colorado.​

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more