Colorado Parks and Wildlife to start selling leftover hunting licenses

A buck in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be selling off leftover hunting licenses on Aug. 6.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

FRISCO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife locations statewide are preparing for “leftover day” beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, when Parks and Wildlife will begin selling licenses that have gone through the draw process but still have a quota remaining.

Licenses offered during the draw but not yet claimed will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters also can purchase their licenses at CPWShop.com, by phone at 1-800-244-5613 and at Parks and Wildlife offices.

The 2019 leftover list is available on Parks and Wildlife’s website, allowing sportspersons to find the specific licenses they hope to purchase on leftover day.

Over-the-counter licenses

Over-the-counter licenses will be available to resident and nonresident hunters starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 8. The licenses are restricted to certain units, seasons and manners of take. These licenses are not limited in quota, so customers can purchase these at any time until the day before the hunting season begins. After the season starts, these licenses are available at Parks and Wildlife locations only, with the exception of archery elk over-the-counter licenses and plains elk over-the-counter licenses, which can be purchased through any Parks and Wildlife sales agent. Customer bag limits still apply.

Over-the-counter with caps licenses are licenses with a limited quota only available on a first-come, first-served basis for resident and nonresident hunters starting Aug. 8. Both over-the-counter and over-the-counter licenses with caps are sold online at CPWShop.com, by phone at 800-244-5613 or at Parks and Wildlife locations.

For more information, see the 2019 Colorado Big Game Brochure.