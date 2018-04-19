Colorado paychecks rise at a less-than-stellar rate since recession

Coming out of the last recession, Colorado was a top performer on several economic measures, but not on wage gains.

The average weekly wage in Colorado is up 25 percent the past decade, which ranked the 19th fastest among states and tied with Nebraska and Texas, according to a study Wednesday from PolicyGenius.

“Overall, U.S. wages are back to where they were before the recession,” said Myles Ma, an editor with the insurance comparison website, adding some states did much better than others when it came to pay increases for their residents.

North Dakota had a 50 percent gain in its average weekly wage, twice as much as Colorado and the highest among all states. Washington state was next at 36 percent, followed by South Dakota, California and Montana.

Read the full story on Colorado wage gains from The Denver Post.