Colorado photographer to sign books Saturday in Summit County

Courtesy Robert Castellino

FRISCO — Robert Castellino, author, photographer and publisher of “Colorado: Life and Light on the Land,” will visit Frisco and Breckenridge this weekend to sign copies of his book of photos. The book is a limited edition, signed and numbered book with only 1,000 printed and 580 sold.

Castellino began working on the book after discovering blood clots blocking his left leg’s femoral vein and lungs.

He was “compelled to share a message about the beauty of Colorado tying our love of this place and future generations,” Castellino said in a news release. “Sometimes you’re motivated by events far beyond your control or what you could imagine.”

Castellino will sign books at two events Saturday, Dec. 21. The first is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. The second is from 2-4 p.m. at Breck Books, 100 N. Main St., Breckenridge.