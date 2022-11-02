Colorado poet laureate nominations are now open

Nominations for the next Colorado poet laureate are open now through Feb. 1, 2023. According to a news release, the state poet laureate position was created to promote poetry, literacy and literature, and the selected person will attend events and more. The poet laureate will serve a four-year term starting in July and is chosen by the governor.

Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book and Colorado Creative Industries will annually supply the Poet Laureate with a $5,000 honoraria and up to $5,000 to cover public presentation travel expenses.

The selection is based on artistic excellence, history of service in the advancement of poetry and the ability to present poetry effectively. Any organization or individual may nominate a poet for consideration. Self-nomination is also an option.

The poet laureate must be a full-time Colorado resident for at least three years prior to the nomination deadline. In addition, the poet laureate must remain a resident of Colorado during the term and pass a background check.

To nominate, visit ColoradoHumanities.org .