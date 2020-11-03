Colorado Prop 113 results: National Popular Vote maintains lead as vote count nears completion

A ballot measure that would enter Colorado into a pact with 14 other states and Washington, D.C., to assign the state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote for president was leading Tuesday but the margin tightened as votes were counted.

With 81% of the vote tallied, Proposition 113 was leading with 52.8% support.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 putting Colorado in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, but that decision was challenged by a citizen initiative that put the final decision in voters’ hands this fall. A “yes” vote on Proposition 113 keeps the state in the compact while a “no” vote maintains the system Colorado has used for decades to choose a president: The candidate with the most statewide support receives all of Colorado’s electoral votes.

Colorado currently has nine electoral votes but is likely to pick up at least one more once the 2020 Census is complete.

Opponents of Prop 113 say presidential contenders under a national popular vote system will go where the votes are — namely big cities in populous states.

Read more at DenverPost.com.