Colorado Prop DD, sports betting measure, pulls ahead by 1 point

Proposition DD, the measure to legalize sports betting in Colorado, pulled slightly ahead in ballot-counting overnight, although the margin is still slight.

With more than 1.3 million ballots counted, Prop DD is passing by 13,141 votes Wednesday morning, a nearly 1-point lead.

All 64 counties have reported, but there are still about 180,000 ballots left to be counted in metro area counties, said Colorado Secretary of State’s Office spokeswoman Serena Woods.

The measure to allow Coloradans to place bets on the outcome of sporting events had little opposition, but the ballot language, which characterized it as a tax increase under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, may have put off some voters.

