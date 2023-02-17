Colorado property management company expands footprint in Summit County

Construction equipment is parked next to a building which is part of the Fourth Street Crossing and Bluebird Market development in Silverthorne on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

A longtime management company specializing in property management, including homeowners associations and resort accommodations, has added three Colorado properties to its $6 billion portfolio.

East West Hospitality , based in Avon, has been selected to manage three new properties in Silverthorne. Company representatives said the additions come as business continues to grow. After an initial shutdown early in the pandemic in 2020, they said business has boomed as people headed to the mountains to get out and do something.

The three new properties, all in Summit County, are Fourth Street Crossing, Summit Blue and Aidan on the Blue. Fourth Street Crossing is a mix of condominiums and townhomes in Silverthorne near the Blue Bird Market Hall, which has restaurants and shops.

Summit Blue is a development of townhomes and single-family homes on the banks of the Blue River, a Gold Medal fishery. Aidan Blue, a condominium development, also has access to the Blue River and other outdoor recreation.

Peter Dann, managing partner and executive vice president of East West Hospitality, said the company is looking at adding two other properties in the area over the next 16 months or so.

