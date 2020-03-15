‘Only go out for necessities’: Colorado public health officials urge Summit County residents to minimize all social contact

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday urged people older than 60, or those with underlying medical conditions, not to travel to mountain resorts. On Saturday, he directed all ski resorts to close. Then on Sunday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials urged mountain residents and visitors to limit social contact.

Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

DILLON — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday issued a statement asking residents and visitors of four mountain communities, including Summit County, to “minimize their contact with other people” in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms,” the statement said.

Those who are experiencing symptoms — including a cough, fever and shortness of breath — should call their health care provider and must be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms, according to the release. People who are ill should only leave isolation after their symptoms improve and they don’t have a fever for 72 hours.

Summit residents and visitors are asked to do the following, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms:

Work from home, if possible

Only go out for necessities, such as the grocery store and pharmacy

Maintain distance of 6 feet from others

Travel only in a private vehicle

As of Sunday afternoon, Summit County had only two of the state’s 131 positives cases, but at least 34 tests were pending, according to local health officials. One of those cases is a Summit County resident and the other is an out-of-state visitor who has left the area.

Two of those being tested are employees at Silverthorne Recreation Center and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, both of which are now closed. Those pending tests were reported Friday, and the state lab is currently returning results in about 72 hours.

All Summit County patients who are awaiting test results have been instructed to remain in self-isolation. A total of seven tests have come back negative, according to public health officials.

Health officials expect the outbreak to continue to grow rapidly, saying Friday that it is “just a matter of time before we confirm that there is community spread just as we are seeing in other communities across the state.”

Intervention efforts to limit the spread of the virus have increased on a daily basis, originally starting with a recommendation from the governor on Wednesday for people 60 and older, or with underlying health conditions, to avoid traveling to the High Country, where localized outbreaks in Eagle and Pitkin counties threatened to overwhelm health care services in those communities.

The statement appeared to blindside the ski industry, and resorts across the state sent messages to their customers committing to stay open during the busy spring break period.

Things changed quickly Saturday afternoon, when Vail Resorts announced it would close its mountains across North America. Alterra Mountain Co. and independently owned ski areas quickly followed suit.

On Saturday night, Polis issued an executive order directing the state’s nearly 30 ski areas to close for at least one week through March 22.

In a written statement, Polis called the decision “agonizing” and said he would “take solace in knowing that … we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead.”