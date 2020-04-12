Colorado reaches census response milestone, Summit County response rate increases slightly

DILLON — Colorado reached a “census self-response milestone” on Thursday, April 9, according to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half of Coloradans have responded to the 2020 census. On Sunday, April 12, Colorado’s response rate was 51.5% according to a map recording self-response rates. This is ahead of the national self-response rate, which was 47.9% on Sunday. Summit County’s response rate was 12.8% on Sunday. This is up slightly from last week’s report of an 11.4% response rate in Summit County. The map reports that the county’s final 2010 response rate was 27.8%.

Summit County residents can respond to the census online at 2020Census.gov or by phone or mail. Instructions for all three methods can be found in the census packets delivered to residences. Census questions include four questions about the household on the census followed by questions about each person living in the home, according to a sample provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. There are no citizenship questions on the census.