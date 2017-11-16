Colorado releases its proposal pitching the Denver area as Amazon’s second headquarters

Colorado's pitch to entice Amazon for a second headquarters is a mere 23 pages, excluding the 52-page appendix — a surprisingly concise document that officials believe is just enough for the Seattle conglomerate to make its decision, according to the proposal released publicly Thursday.

"It is not over the top. It is appropriate and that is what we were striving for," said J.J. Ament, CEO of Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., the private agency that handled the state's proposal to Amazon.

The proposal, shipped to Amazon in a custom wooden crate, like a gift, includes 12 pages of the best Denver-area sites for Amazon to plop down all or part of a potentially 8 million square foot headquarters and up to 50,000 employees. But 11 of those pages were blurred out because Metro Denver felt that sharing specific details would hurt its relationships with the landowners or affect its non-disclosure agreement with Amazon. Also blurred out was the potential value of financial incentives that the state plans to offer Amazon.

