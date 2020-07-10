Colorado River District to host 3rd informational webinar in series

The Colorado River District is hosting its third lunchtime webinar to discuss water issues facing the Western Slope.

The webinar will be hosted from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via Zoom. Those who are interested in attending can register for the webinar at Bit.ly/WWLclimate.

The webinar will discuss weather, water and climate and will be led by State Climatologist Russ Schumacher and River District Deputy Engineer Dave Kanzer.

Previous webinars can be viewed at ColoradoRiverDistrict.org/webinars.