Colorado River District to host 3rd informational webinar in series
The Colorado River District is hosting its third lunchtime webinar to discuss water issues facing the Western Slope.
The webinar will be hosted from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via Zoom. Those who are interested in attending can register for the webinar at Bit.ly/WWLclimate.
The webinar will discuss weather, water and climate and will be led by State Climatologist Russ Schumacher and River District Deputy Engineer Dave Kanzer.
Previous webinars can be viewed at ColoradoRiverDistrict.org/webinars.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User