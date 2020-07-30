Colorado River District to host 4th informational webinar in series

The Shoshone Hydropower Plant in Glenwood Canyon will be the subject of the latest “Water With Your Lunch” educational webinar series Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Photo from the Colorado River District

The fourth segment of the Colorado River District’s “Water With Your Lunch” educational webinar series will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The webinar will discuss the role the Shoshone Hydropower Plant in Glenwood Canyon and the Grand Valley Diversion Dam in DeBeque Canyon play in Western Slope water security. Webinar panelists include Andy Mueller, general manager for the Colorado River District; Mark Harris, manager of the Grand Valley Water Users Association in Grand Junction; Fay Hartman, conservation director at Colorado River Basin Program at American Rivers; and Jim Pokrandt, community affairs director of the Colorado River District.

Interested participants can sign up for the webinar at Bit.ly/WWLColoRiver.