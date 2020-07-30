Colorado River District to host 4th informational webinar in series
The fourth segment of the Colorado River District’s “Water With Your Lunch” educational webinar series will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The webinar will discuss the role the Shoshone Hydropower Plant in Glenwood Canyon and the Grand Valley Diversion Dam in DeBeque Canyon play in Western Slope water security. Webinar panelists include Andy Mueller, general manager for the Colorado River District; Mark Harris, manager of the Grand Valley Water Users Association in Grand Junction; Fay Hartman, conservation director at Colorado River Basin Program at American Rivers; and Jim Pokrandt, community affairs director of the Colorado River District.
Interested participants can sign up for the webinar at Bit.ly/WWLColoRiver.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User