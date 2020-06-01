Colorado River District to host informational webinar series

The Colorado River District is hosting a free webinar series via Zoom. The series is called “Water With Your Lunch” and feature panelists who will discuss water issues on the Colorado River system and how they are being addressed.

The first webinar will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, and will discuss long-term challenges Western Slope water users face and how challenges on the Colorado River impact communities.

Representatives from the Colorado River District, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and American Rivers will present in the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions. Register at Bit.ly/3gukEon.